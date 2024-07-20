Entertainment

Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos

Aiman Khan was a vision in a beachy attire as she posed beside the beautiful waves

  • July 20, 2024
Aiman Khan headed out to the beach yet again to enjoy the monsoon rains. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Baydardi star dropped a slew of jaw-dropping clicks from her beach day out. 

The photos doing rounds featured the Ishq Tamasha actress posing in rainy weather, drinking the wild air with black clouds hovering over her. 

In the backdrop the gorgeous waters of the beach gave appeal. 

To embrace the essence of summer, Khan slipped in a Fresh green leafy print beach dress as her long hair cascaded down her shoulders. 

Her super glam makeup did the talking which she paired with a pair of branded sunnies and slippers. 

" Rainy day and beach," Khan captioned the post. 


This marked Aiman's Khan second beach outing after relishing at the beach loft, the perfect beach house with her husband, kids and twin sister Minal Khan. 

