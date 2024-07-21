Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka spill secret of their fitness

The final season of Cobra Kai premiered on July 18 on Netflix, with part two set to release on November 28

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
As the sixth and final season of Netflix's Cobra Kai kicks off, stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio revealed how they maintain their physical fitness for four decades after first introducing their iconic characters in the 1984 classic, The Karate Kid.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Zabka and Macchio reflected on how the show has impacted their physical fitness.

“You have to be an athlete to do this show, and it’s kept us in shape. As much as it's an ‘I'm too old for this,’ it's also like, ‘Hey, you're never too old for anything,” Zabka shared.

To note, Zabka plays longtime foe Johnny Lawrence to Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai

Macchio agreed, crediting martial arts with improving his overall health, as he stated, “It's funny, back in 1980-whatever, I was like, ‘Well, thank God, I don't have to do this ever again!’”

“Little did I know, and now I'm like, ‘You know what? I'm taking pride in it because at my age right now, this is good. This is really good. And I am prideful of it,” he expressed.

Zabka further shared, “And I keep coming back to karate … and now I'm really training and I love it,”

“It's part of life now. And I'll continue doing that and may even help teach in the school I’m training in right now,” he added.

The final season of Cobra Kai premiered on July 18 on Netflix, with part two set to release on November 28 and the grand finale in 2025.

