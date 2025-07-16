Ariana Grande teases music comeback in 2026 amid acting ventures

Music comes first for Ariana Grande and she has made it crystal clear to her fans.
Currently, the pop star is busy with her acting ventures with the Wicked universe and her upcoming role as part of the voice cast in John M. Chu’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go film.
Despite of that, Grande has ensured her fans that she’s not abandoning singing and planning to make a surprise musical comeback next year.
On Wednesday, July 16, the Side to Side singer took to her Instagram account to share that she is trying to find a balance between her projects.
“Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!” Grande wrote in the caption alongside a video of her performing onstage at MET Gala 2024.
She continued, “It is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired.”
“Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. I love you,” Grande added.
Last Year, Ariana Grande released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine and dropped Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead in March, featuring six additional tracks.