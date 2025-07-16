Ariana Grande teases music comeback in 2026 amid acting ventures


Music comes first for Ariana Grande and she has made it crystal clear to her fans.

Currently, the pop star is busy with her acting ventures with the Wicked universe and her upcoming role as part of the voice cast in John M. Chu’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go film.

Despite of that, Grande has ensured her fans that she’s not abandoning singing and planning to make a surprise musical comeback next year.

On Wednesday, July 16, the Side to Side singer took to her Instagram account to share that she is trying to find a balance between her projects.

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!” Grande wrote in the caption alongside a video of her performing onstage at MET Gala 2024.

She continued, “It is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired.”

“Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. I love you,” Grande added.

Last Year, Ariana Grande released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine and dropped Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead in March, featuring six additional tracks.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, have been her biggest support through out her entire music journey

Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon are both desperate to get engaged with Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt

Emma Watson faces legal restriction after violating major traffic rules
Emma Watson faces legal restriction after violating major traffic rules
'Harry Potter' Alum Emma Watson in hot water after major court ruling on traffic violation

Kelly Ripa makes bizarre confession about husband Mark Consuelos: 'disgusting'
Kelly Ripa makes bizarre confession about husband Mark Consuelos: 'disgusting'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa tied the knot in 1996

Cameron Diaz to join new film 'Bad Day' months after ending ten-year hiatus

Cameron Diaz to join new film 'Bad Day' months after ending ten-year hiatus
'Bad Day' will marked Cameron Diaz's second film since she ended her ten-year long acting hiatus in January this year

Victoria Beckham gives secret tips to achieve her signature glow look
Victoria Beckham gives secret tips to achieve her signature glow look
Victoria Beckham releases step-by-step tutorial to achieve her flawless signature look

'James Bond' franchise eyes Sydney Sweeney for new role in new film

'James Bond' franchise eyes Sydney Sweeney for new role in new film
Sydney Sweeney was last appeared in a romantic-comedy film, 'Anyone But You' in 2023

Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylie's rift with half-brother Brody

Kris Jenner accused of fueling Kendall, Kylie's rift with half-brother Brody
Kylie and Kendall Jenner skipped the wedding of their half brother in Malibu last week