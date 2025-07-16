Inside Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck’s breakup after passionate romance

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck's reason for calling it quits has been revealed after new insights emerged.
When the Seven star began dating the Gone Girl in late 1997, she was fresh off a split from Brad Pitt, and he was on the rise with Good Will Hunting.
As per PEOPLE, Amy Odell, author of the new book Gwyneth: The Biography, a deep dive into the life and loves of the 52-year-old star, excerpted exclusively “Her friends thought Ben was more of an intellectual match. But he had demons.”
Odell added, “Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth. Her friends had reservations about him because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth.”
The author mentioned, “Her friends felt like he did not appreciate her," adding, "She would be making dinner, and he would want to go out with the guys. A friend said that Gwyneth would compare him to [the guys in] Entourage.”
Sharing that Affleck and Paltrow had an intense chemistry, Odell noted, “She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life," adding, "She told [her friend makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain sex act]."
They continued to maintain a friendship after parting ways, even appearing together in Bounce a year later.
In 2003,Paltrow began a new chapter with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who soon became her husband and the father of her children.
Ben Affleck has had several high-profile relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner.