Liam Payne’s sister emotionally reacts to his appearance in ‘Building The Band’


Liam Payne's sister Nicola Payne has shared her emotionally reaction to watching her late brother in Netflix's Building The Band.

The show, filmed before the sad demise of the One Direction singer in October 2024, landed on the streaming giant's platform on July 9.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 16, Nicola shared two snaps of lounger featuring a large TV screen showing Liam’s appearance on the show.

“9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I’m not sure I ever fully will, or even want to,” she wrote in the caption.

Nicola went on to express, “Today, the world gets to see just a glimpse of your passion and talent and wow, you are amazing in this show. You were made to be a judge, to guide, to encourage, and to let your voice be heard. Watching you in this show, I’ve never been more proud.”

“I just wish you got to see it. It’s everything we knew it would be when we were at filming. This show will forever hold a special place in my heart because it’s one of the last times I saw you, and I got to witness you shine so bloody brightly, but it’s also allowed me to still feel close to you,” she added.

Liam Payne signed on for the reality show in August 2024, in which he appears as a judge on the singing competition series alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Harper Beckham picks side in explosive family feud with Brooklyn
Harper Beckham picks side in explosive family feud with Brooklyn
Harper Beckham's feelings laid bare amid the reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of his family

‘Stranger Things’ drops chilling season 5 trailer: ‘Everything has led to this’
‘Stranger Things’ drops chilling season 5 trailer: ‘Everything has led to this’
Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'

Kris Jenner pens heartfelt birthday note for late ex-husband Robert’s cousin
Kris Jenner pens heartfelt birthday note for late ex-husband Robert’s cousin
Robert Kardashian's cousin has made several appearances in the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, have been her biggest support through out her entire music journey

Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon are both desperate to get engaged with Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt

Emma Watson faces legal restriction after violating major traffic rules
Emma Watson faces legal restriction after violating major traffic rules
'Harry Potter' Alum Emma Watson in hot water after major court ruling on traffic violation

Kelly Ripa makes bizarre confession about husband Mark Consuelos: 'disgusting'
Kelly Ripa makes bizarre confession about husband Mark Consuelos: 'disgusting'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa tied the knot in 1996

Cameron Diaz to join new film 'Bad Day' months after ending ten-year hiatus

Cameron Diaz to join new film 'Bad Day' months after ending ten-year hiatus
'Bad Day' will marked Cameron Diaz's second film since she ended her ten-year long acting hiatus in January this year