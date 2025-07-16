Liam Payne’s sister emotionally reacts to his appearance in ‘Building The Band’

Liam Payne's sister Nicola Payne has shared her emotionally reaction to watching her late brother in Netflix's Building The Band.
The show, filmed before the sad demise of the One Direction singer in October 2024, landed on the streaming giant's platform on July 9.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 16, Nicola shared two snaps of lounger featuring a large TV screen showing Liam’s appearance on the show.
“9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I’m not sure I ever fully will, or even want to,” she wrote in the caption.
Nicola went on to express, “Today, the world gets to see just a glimpse of your passion and talent and wow, you are amazing in this show. You were made to be a judge, to guide, to encourage, and to let your voice be heard. Watching you in this show, I’ve never been more proud.”
“I just wish you got to see it. It’s everything we knew it would be when we were at filming. This show will forever hold a special place in my heart because it’s one of the last times I saw you, and I got to witness you shine so bloody brightly, but it’s also allowed me to still feel close to you,” she added.
Liam Payne signed on for the reality show in August 2024, in which he appears as a judge on the singing competition series alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.