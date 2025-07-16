‘Stranger Things 5’ trailer sparks goosebumps and nostalgia: ‘Literal chills’

Stranger Things has once again sent its fans into frenzy after they dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the fifth and final season.
On Wednesday, July 16, Netflix unveiled a nearly 3-minute-long spine-chilling trailer of Stranger Things season 5 on YouTube.
The whole trailer kept the viewers one the edge of their seats as the residents of Hawkins, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Jim (David Harbour), fight against the dark forces of the supernatural Upside Down for one last time.
Soon after the trailer release, fans went wild they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement and emotions as their 9-year journey comes to a close.
“Watching all the actors going from kids to adults, feels like were watching Harry Potter all over again,” one wrote.
While another gushed, “This made me scream throughout the entire apartment, now I just have to live until the season itself.”
“A tv show that gets better and better and better by each season. It gonna be a blast. Literally,” the third expressed.
The fourth commented, “Netflix please pay for our therapy bills after all the anxiety this trailer just gave us.”
“My hands are cold, my eyes are teary. I never realized how involved I have become with this series,” the fifth penned.
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025.
Meanwhile, the second part will be released on Christmas Day and the final and third past will premiere on New Year’s Eve.