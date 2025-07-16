Harper Beckham picks side in explosive family feud with Brooklyn


Harper Beckham has reportedly weighed in on the long-rumored tension between her brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham family.

As per Hello! Magazine, a close friend of David Beckham and Victoria Bechkam revealed how the family's youngest member, Harper, is feeling amid the reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and the rest of his family.

Despite past drama, Harper is said to maintain a close relationship with Brooklyn, a family friend revealed.

A source said, "She loves both her brother and [his wife] Nicola very much – and she’s too young to be pulled into the drama".

Although the feud is continued, the insider mentioned that Harper is "very protected and she's so loved by the family".

Notably, Harper’s reaction to the feud came after Brooklyn posted a short but sweet tribute for his sister's 14th birthday last week, despite the family drama.

In a shared post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Harper we love u x,” alongside a picture of himself and his wife with Harper, taken at Victoria's show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.

Brooklyn wished his sister amid he remained silent on social media for major family occasions, including his own father's 50th birthday in May.

His absence from several family events and silence over his father’s knighthood have raised eyebrows.

