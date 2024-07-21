6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Guatemala, no causalities reported

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, July 20.
According to The Hindu, the USGS also informed that the earthquake tremors were also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua. However, no casualties or damage were reported in these Central American countries.
The civil protection authorities of the three countries also reported no damage to the infrastructure.
As per USGS, “The tremor hit at 8.53 p.m. (02.53 GMT) with its epicenter 8 km (five miles) southeast of Jalapa city, at a depth of 265.5 km”
Meanwhile, the seismological institute in El Salvador recorded a quake of 5.9 magnitude and in Nicaragua, it was recorded at 5.2 magnitude.
Additionally, Central America lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area with intense tectonic activities.
As per National Geographic, the Ring of Fire is a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity or earthquakes around the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
To note, around 90% of all earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.