Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Gaza’s Ministry of Health and WHO earlier confirmed polio virus in sewage samples

  by Web Desk
  July 21, 2024
Israel's military announced on Sunday that it will begin offering the polio vaccine to soldiers stationed in the Gaza Strip.

As per Reuters, this decision follows the detection of polio virus remnants in test samples from the area.

In cooperation with international organizations, Israel has acquired enough polio vaccines for over a million of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

However, the vaccination for soldiers will be conducted during routine rotations, but it is not mandatory.

Gaza's healthcare system has been heavily damaged during the ongoing nine-month conflict, which started after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

Health experts and aid groups have warned that the lack of medical services makes the population more susceptible to disease outbreaks.

CNN reports earlier revealed that the Gaza Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the virus in samples collected on June 23 from Khan Younis and Deir al Balah.

The WHO identified the virus as Poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), linking its presence to the worsening sanitation conditions due to continuous military actions.

Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80