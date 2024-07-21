Sci-Tech

Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

Microsoft revealed that the update led to widespread economic and societal impacts

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

A recent software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused a major tech outage, impacting nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, according to a blog post by Microsoft on Saturday.

Microsoft revealed that the update affected less than one percent of all Windows machines, but the disruption had widespread economic and societal impacts.

CrowdStrike's update led to system problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off the air, and left many customers without access to essential services such as healthcare and banking.

Despite the small percentage of devices affected, the use of CrowdStrike's services by enterprises running critical operations magnified the effects.

In response, CrowdStrike has developed a solution to help accelerate a fix for Microsoft's Azure infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also working with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform to share information and address the issues seen across the industry.

Additionally, the air travel sector was particularly hard-hit, with thousands of flights canceled and passengers facing significant delays.

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Sci-Tech News

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
July's full moon to illuminate the sky this weekend
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Elon Musk takes a dig at Microsoft amid global tech outage
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages