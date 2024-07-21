Joe Biden officially out of 2024 US Presidential Election contest

Joe Biden has officially dropped his withdrawal from the 2024 US Presidential Election run.
On Sunday the 46th and current president of the United States officially announced his exit presidential re-election campaign.
It was also stated that, only months before Election Day, he would abruptly and humblebly end his fifty-year political career and abandon the presidential contest.
Biden shared a statement on X(former Twitter) on July 21, to share his decision without revealing the reasons for stepping down.
He claimed in his statement that it was in the "best interest of my party and my country."
Biden shared that he will remain in his role as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.
However, after the news of his exit, Vice President Kamala Harris will be the next, but he did not mention the next candidate from Democrats for election run.
To note, Biden is considered a misfit for the US Presidential election after his poor performance in a televised debate aired on CNN on June 27 with his opponent from Republic Donald Trump.
His announcement was followed by intense public and private pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials on Biden to withdraw from the race.
Joe Biden also then tested positive for Covid-19 last week just before his address at a conference in Las Vegas.