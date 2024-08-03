Entertainment

Cardi B breaks silence for first time after after filling for divorce from Offset

Cardi B and Offset exchanged the wedding vows in 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Cardi B has opened up about her family situation after she filed for divorce from Offset for the second time.

The Bodak Yellow crooner, who share two kids Kulture and Wave with rapper Offset, has reassured that she will always prioritise her kids “first.”

She told Rolling Stone magazine, "My kids come first. My kids come before anything."

Cardi also shared that her family is more important for her than making money.

"If I was doing things for money, I would put out music everything month because nothing pays me more than shows. I'm turning down these concerts because I don't got no new music,” the American rapper explained.

Moreover, she announced on Thursday that she is expecting her her third child. This surprising news came just a day after she filed for divorce from Offset, whom she was married for six years.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017.

A source told People that the divorce filing is "something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while."

The insider told the media outlet that Cardi had issues with her estranged husband for "at least a year or so," now "her friends just want her to be happy."

