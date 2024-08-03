Kendall Jenner compares life in spotlight to Hannah Montana

Kendall Jenner has spoken candidly about growing up in the spotlight, comparing growing up in the spotlight to the life of Miley Cyrus’ character in Hannah Montana.
In an interview on the Anything Goes podcast, the reality TV , who rose to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, recalled trying to lead a normal life.
“It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way. [But] I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift,” she spilled.
Kendall further shared, “Even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.”
The show, which ran from 2006 to 2011 for four seasons, followed Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus), a typical teenager who led a secret double life as the famous pop star Hannah Montana.
Kendall was just 10 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007.
“I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal.”
The model also credited her older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, for paving the way for her and Kylie.