Couple goals alert! Hamza Ali Abbasi strikes pose with wife Naimal Khawar

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar Khan stole the spotlight at the latter's art exhibition in Lahore.
A picture of the lovebirds leaked on social media which saw them all smiles into the camera.
In the photo that did rounds, the Pyaray Afzal star looked his very best in a maroon tee with black tracks while the Verna actress dolled up in style too.
She had her no makeup look on point with her long tresses doing the talking.
The other was a solo shot of Naimal as she gazed straight into the camera flaunting her million-dollar smile with utmost perfection.
While in the other snapshot the life partners had their back towards the camera as they admired the piece of art on the wall.
This ain't the first time the famous couple ruled the internet with their hush hush romance as they often feature special moments together.
For the unversed, the duo often turn cheerleaders for each other on special occasions and the Alif star's show of support for wifey is super evident in the viral photo.
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan exchanged wedding vows in August, 2019 followed by a grand reception.
The duo shortly after tying the knot embraced parenthood with the birth of a baby boy, Mustafa Abbasi.