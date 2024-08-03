Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots

Sha'Carri Richardson made headlines with her standout performance in the 100 meters, winning her first Olympic race with a time of 10.94 seconds.
This victory has secured her a place in the semifinals, which are scheduled for Saturday night.
Despite being far from home in Paris, Richardson recently shared her favorite Dallas eateries in an Instagram interview with NBC.
For chicken tenders, she recommends Golden Chick, a chain founded near Austin in 1967 and now headquartered in Richardson.
For pizza, Richardson favors Big T Plaza in Oak Cliff. She commented, "If you know, you know Dallas," highlighting the plaza as a local gem.
When it comes to burgers, Richardson chooses Blackjack Pizza, known for its highly recommended but underrated burgers.
"Their burgers are a hidden treasure in Dallas," she noted.
For tacos, Richardson recommends Fuel City Tacos. "I love their street tacos; they’re quick and affordable," she said.
Richardson also mentioned Carter High School as a place of personal significance.
She shared, "If I’m back home, and I want to unwind and be to myself, I’m going to my home track, from my high school, I’m gonna go back to my home track and just sit there and take in the beginning and look at where I am now."