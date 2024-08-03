Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots

Sha'Carri Richardson wins her first-ever 100 meters opening round at Paris Olympics

  • August 03, 2024


Sha'Carri Richardson made headlines with her standout performance in the 100 meters, winning her first Olympic race with a time of 10.94 seconds.

This victory has secured her a place in the semifinals, which are scheduled for Saturday night.

Despite being far from home in Paris, Richardson recently shared her favorite Dallas eateries in an Instagram interview with NBC.

For chicken tenders, she recommends Golden Chick, a chain founded near Austin in 1967 and now headquartered in Richardson.

For pizza, Richardson favors Big T Plaza in Oak Cliff. She commented, "If you know, you know Dallas," highlighting the plaza as a local gem.

When it comes to burgers, Richardson chooses Blackjack Pizza, known for its highly recommended but underrated burgers.

"Their burgers are a hidden treasure in Dallas," she noted.

For tacos, Richardson recommends Fuel City Tacos. "I love their street tacos; they’re quick and affordable," she said.

Richardson also mentioned Carter High School as a place of personal significance.

She shared, "If I’m back home, and I want to unwind and be to myself, I’m going to my home track, from my high school, I’m gonna go back to my home track and just sit there and take in the beginning and look at where I am now."

Sports News

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed