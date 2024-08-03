Entertainment

Ayeza Khan announces meet and greet for UK fans: "Are you ready?"

Ayeza Khan will be meeting her fans in the UK next month

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Ayeza Khan will be meeting her fans in the UK next month
Ayeza Khan will be meeting her fans in the UK next month 

Ayeza Khan asked fans to brace up as she will be coming to London for a meet and greet session.  

Via an Instagram video, the Mein star announced greater initiative in a desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine. 

In the clip shared Khan looked super excited as she unveiled major details about her upcoming tour. 

She captioned, " Hello UK! Are you ready? I am super excited to meet all my UK fans. Thank you for messaging and waiting for my next meetups. I know my fans really want to know me as a person because they don’t see me giving interviews anywhere. But I promise, I will be spending a beautiful and unforgettable evening with all of you." 


Khan continued, " Thanks to @luxeeventsuk for arranging these events. Join me on the 14th of September at Warbrook House Hotel in Reading and on the 15th of September at Thistle Hotel Heathrow. During the events, we will have a fundraising session with our charity partners @forgottenwomen," 

The Pyaray Afzal star signed off, "Come and join us for the cause; together we can create lasting change and make a meaningful impact on those in need inshAllah!" 

To note, this will mark Ayeza Khan's second trip to the UK after spending quality moments with her family walking Oxford streets just recently. 

