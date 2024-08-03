Vin Diesel crashes German wedding leaving couple starstruck

Hollywood star Vin Diesel crashed a German couple's wedding photo shoot over the weekend, leaving the bride and groom starstruck.
German actor and influencer Matthias Höhn and his girlfriend Lejla were taking photos outside in Munich on Saturday when Diesel, who is currently in Europe training for the next Riddick film, happened upon the scene.
A TikTok video posted by Matthias shows Diesel hopping out of his car to shake hands with the couple before posing for a photo.
The video has garnered over 4 million views, with commenters joking that Diesel's surprise visit was proof that "Family comes first."
The couple seemed thrilled by the unexpected encounter, with Lejla reposting the video on Instagram and calling it "einfach Fiebertraum" or "Simply a fever dream."
In an interview with the German news outlet Bild on Wednesday, Lejla shared further details about the encounter.
"Suddenly a limousine stopped and a security guard got out. He came up to us and said in English: 'I have someone who would like to congratulate you on your wedding,’” she shared.
Lejla continued, "We couldn't believe it at that moment because it happened so suddenly while we were taking photos. But of course we were more than happy.”
On the work front, Vin Diesel is set to return to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2025, with the sequel to Fast X.