Hiba Bukhari's 'Jaan Nisar' poll garners mixed response

Hiba Bukhari conducted a poll asking fans if they are watching her and Danish Taimoor's starrer Jaan Nisar, a 7th Sky Entertainment production that airs every Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Radd starlet shared a snippet in a magenta dress from what appeared to be the sets of her drama Jaan Nisar.
" Its Jaan Nisar day today. Are you watching it?" the star captioned her post.
She received 392 votes to her poll which included options like Yes, No and Can't wait to watch tonight.
Some of her ardent fans also rushed to the comments section of her post and hailed the series.
" Enjoying it very much as expected," one penned.
The other added, " My favorite drama No.1 Jaan Nisar."
" I am a big fan of yours mam, " the third expressed.
Jaan Nisar is a story based on love's aftermath, when love goes wrong and how it affects everyone around.
The story is filled with strong emotions of love, betrayal and forgiveness making it a must watch. Dua (Hiba Bukhari) and Nosherwan ( Danish Taimoor) bring these emotions to life in the drama.
On the personal front, Hiba Bukhari tied the knot with actor Arez Ahmed in January, 2022 while Danish Taimoor lives happily ever after with his beloved Ayeza Khan and two kids.