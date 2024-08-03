Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success

Trending

  • August 03, 2024
Billie Eilish and Charlie XCX have won the internet with their generous donation to a charity.

The musicians decided to donate all the unused underwear and bras from the Guess remix music video to I Support the Girls.

The nonprofit organisation "collects and distributes essential items including bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products, allowing people experiencing homelessness, impoverishment or distress to stand tall with dignity."

Billie and Charlie released their hit music video on Thursday, Aug. 1

I Support the Girls have penned a gratitude note to the pop stars for their generous donation, "We’re so lucky to be getting the formidable panty mountain!.”

Furthermore, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Dana Marlowe told People about the “generosity” of Billie and Charlie.

"The avalanche of underwear and the formidable bra mountain from the ‘Guess’ video shoot will impact thousands of survivors of domestic violence," she said, "I am so blown away by the generosity and mindfulness of Charli xcx and Billie Eilish to consider this donation to I Support the Girls."

