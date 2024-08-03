Priyanka Chopra looks back at her ‘incredible’ dancing journey

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy cheering up for Nick Jonas’ film The Good Half, has reflected on her “incredible” dancing journey.
She posted a throwback clip from the early 2000s on her social media on Friday..
The filmmaker shared that when she first started working in the movies in Mumbai, she “truly did not know how much of a love affair” she would have with the stage.
Priyanka also revealed that she used to do “extra curriculars on stage” during her school days.
She penned, “there was something that just hits different when I’m performing on songs from my movies sung by the most incredible singers in India and being able to deliver entertainment to a live audience. It is intoxicating. It’s the closest I’ve felt to doing what my husband does every day, LOL.. #rockstarlife.”
The Indian actress noted that she used to go for multiple rehearsals over days to learn from incredible choreographers and dancers.
“Thank you to everyone who, without even knowing, contributed to my journey in such a big way This is just a throwback to a girl in her 20s, shaping the woman that I am today. I’m proud of her. And grateful for her dedication and hustle,” Priyanka expressed gratitude to people who supported her.