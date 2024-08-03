Cardi B, Offset's unusual divorce reason revealed: Details inside

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband Offset, and a source close to the couple is speaking out about the reasons behind the split.
The source recently told the PEOPLE Magazine that "filing for divorce again wasn't an easy decision" for the rapper.
"She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but since it’s more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it,” they added.
The insider went on to share, "It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work."
"As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn’t happening. In general, he just doesn’t support her like a husband should. She needs good vibes and positive energy only in her life,” the source revealed.
The couple, who share two children, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set, have had a tumultuous relationship since their wedding in September 2017.
In 2018, they announced their split, but later reconciled. Cardi then filed for divorce in September 2020, but the pair called it off.
However, on Wednesday, July 31, Cardi filed for divorce again after six years of marriage.
Just hours after the divorce news broke, Cardi B announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child.