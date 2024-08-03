Entertainment

Cardi B, Offset's unusual divorce reason revealed: Details inside

Cardi B and Offset's have had a tumultuous relationship since their wedding in September 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Cardi B and Offsets unusual divorce reason revealed: Details inside
Cardi B and Offset's unusual divorce reason revealed: Details inside

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband Offset, and a source close to the couple is speaking out about the reasons behind the split.

The source recently told the PEOPLE Magazine that "filing for divorce again wasn't an easy decision" for the rapper.

"She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but since it’s more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it,” they added.

The insider went on to share, "It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work."

"As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn’t happening. In general, he just doesn’t support her like a husband should. She needs good vibes and positive energy only in her life,” the source revealed.

The couple, who share two children, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set, have had a tumultuous relationship since their wedding in September 2017.

In 2018, they announced their split, but later reconciled. Cardi then filed for divorce in September 2020, but the pair called it off. 

However, on Wednesday, July 31, Cardi filed for divorce again after six years of marriage.

Just hours after the divorce news broke, Cardi B announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child. 

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness