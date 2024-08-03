World

Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party

To Lam had been temporarily fulfilling the role since July 18

  August 03, 2024
Vietnamese President To Lam has been named the new general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, taking over from Nguyen Phu Trong, who recently passed away.

Lam, 67, had been temporarily fulfilling the role since July 18, a day before Trong passed away.

As per Reuters, the appointment was unanimously supported by party delegates, who gathered for a press conference where Lam pledged to uphold Trong's legacy.

He assured that Vietnam’s foreign policy would remain unchanged, and emphasised his commitment to continuing the anti-corruption campaign and focusing on the country’s socioeconomic goals.

"I feel fortunate to have significant experience in handling anti-graft efforts from my time at the police ministry," Lam stated.

Moreover, Vietnam, a key destination for manufacturing investments due to its political stability, has recently faced turbulence linked to anti-corruption efforts. Lam, a career security officer and former police minister, has extensive experience in anti-graft campaigns.

Officials and diplomats indicate that the party is considering appointing a new president to allow Lam to concentrate on his duties as party chief.

However, if Lam retains both roles, his leadership might become more centralized, similar to China's Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping congratulates Lam on new role

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Lam on his new position, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

