Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel

US President Joe Biden is hopeful that Iran will stand down amid escalating tension with Israel after the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.
According to Reuters, tension in the region rose after Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s capital Tehran, a day after the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon, escalating fear of wider Middle East conflict.
Hamas and Iran both blamed Israel for the killing of the Hamas leader, and the supreme leader of Iran vowed to avenge his death.
Biden was asked by the reports on Saturday, August 3, whether Iran would stand down. He said, “I hope so. I don't know."
Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel
Hezbollah on late Saturday night fired around 50 rockets from Lebanon to the northern Israeli region, Galilee, reported Sky News.
Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement and said that it was a response to the Israeli strikes in the two villages of south Lebanon, which claimed two lives.
The stamen read, “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians.”
Hezbollah further added, “The Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."
Israel has not responded to the attack yet.