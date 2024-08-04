World

Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel

Hezbollah launches ‘dozens’ of rockets at Israel following Hamas leader's assassination

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


US President Joe Biden is hopeful that Iran will stand down amid escalating tension with Israel after the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

According to Reuters, tension in the region rose after Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s capital Tehran, a day after the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon, escalating fear of wider Middle East conflict.

Hamas and Iran both blamed Israel for the killing of the Hamas leader, and the supreme leader of Iran vowed to avenge his death.

Biden was asked by the reports on Saturday, August 3, whether Iran would stand down. He said, “I hope so. I don't know."

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel

Hezbollah on late Saturday night fired around 50 rockets from Lebanon to the northern Israeli region, Galilee, reported Sky News.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement and said that it was a response to the Israeli strikes in the two villages of south Lebanon, which claimed two lives.

The stamen read, “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians.”

Hezbollah further added, “The Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."

Israel has not responded to the attack yet.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

World News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee