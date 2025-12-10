Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is due to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.
According to France 24, Machado is schedule to receive her honour on Wednesday, in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities in her home country and after spending more than a year in hiding.
However, her current whereabouts are unknown and it is unclear whether she will be able to attend at all.
When she won the prize in October, Machado dedicated it in part to US President Donald Trump, who has said he himself deserved the honour.
President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, says Trump is trying to overthrow him to gain access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves and that Venezuelan citizens and armed forces will resist any such attempt.
The 58-year-old is due to receive the award at a ceremony at Oslo City Hall in the presence of King Harald, Queen Sonja and Latin American leaders including Argentine President Javier Milei and Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa. The ceremony starts at 1pm (12:00 GMT).
When a laureate is unable to attend, a close family member usually steps in to receive the prize and deliver the Nobel lecture in place of the laureate.
On Tuesday, Machado did not appear at a scheduled press conference, with the Norwegian Nobel Institute saying in a statement it was unable to say "when and how she will arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony."