Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

The Monegasque Princely twins have turned 11!
On Wednesday, December 10, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene's beloved twin children Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are marking their 11th birthday and to make their day more special, the Monegasque Royal Family released their exclusive new portraits.
The Prince's Palace ignited a frenzy among royal fans today by sharing the adorable new photos of Jacques and Gabriella, featuring them smile brightly as they posed for the camera.
"A very happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who celebrate their 11th birthday today," they captioned.
For the adorable photo, Jacques and Gabriella wore striking white ensembles, exuding style and charm, with the prince's arm gently wrapped around his sister's shoulder, giving the portrait a warm, affectionate sibling feel.
The future reigning prince was dressed in a white high-neck knit top, while the princess wore a sleeveless white textured dress with a subtle shimmer.
Her light brown hair was styled in soft curls that fell gracefully over her shoulder.
Fans' reactions:
Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's adorable portraits sparked frenzy among royal fans, who flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.
"Very happy birthday. These kids are gorgeous," gushed a fan.
A second praised, "How beautiful they are! happy birthday to both of you."
"Happy birthday to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. May this day be filled with love and joy," wished a third.
Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were born on December 10, 2014.