Victoria Beckham has finally addressed the viral “working-class” moment that took over the internet.
While chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Spice Girls alum revisited the viral moment from the 2023 Beckham documentary, where she called her family “very working-class.”
Her husband, David Beckham, famously interrupted from the next room, poking his head in to say, “Be honest.”
She then revealed that her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce in 1980’s.
At the show Fallon referred, “You know what scene I'm talking about, Rolls-Royce.That's the funniest scene in the whole thing.”
Fallon showed the viral clip in the show, while Victoria remarked, “My dad was a real entrepreneur. You know, he really inspired me.”
The fashion designer added, “And he came from nothing and he used to drive a van because he had an electrical business. And he would drive us to school in the van and we were happy. But then when he did very well in the 80s, the first thing he did was go and buy himself a Rolls-Royce.”
She continued, “And we were devastated. Like, kids just want to fit in, right? Yeah, you don't want to stick out. We used to beg him. We used to beg him. We were like, please take us in the van. We don't want to go in the Rolls-Royce.”
Victoria mentioned, “So we were keeping it real, Jimmy,” Fallon responded, “You were keeping it real.”
Fallon concluded, praising, “That is just... That's my favourite scene. It's almost untoppable. But you did it. You topped it with your documentary.”
To note, the moment became so iconic that it earned a BAFTA TV Award nomination for ‘Memorable Moments.’
Victoria even embraced the viral joke afterward, sporting a T-shirt that read, ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’.