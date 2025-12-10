Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has calledit a “proud day for the country as ten social media ban takes effect.
According to The Guardian, speaking at Kirribilli House on the social media ban, where he is championing Australia’s role as a world leader Albanese said this is world-leading. This is Australia showing enough is enough.
He said, “This is indeed a proud day to be Australian. Because make no mistake – this reform will change lives. For Australian kids, and allowing them to just have their childhood.”
“For Australian parents, enabling them to have greater peace of mind. But also for the global community, who are looking at Australia and saying, well, if Australia can do it, why can’t we? This will make an enormous difference,” the PM continued.
Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube are among the platforms required to enforce the new legislation.