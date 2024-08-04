Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'

Portuguese footballer arrived at Al Nassr club for the Saudi Premier League

  • August 04, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr again on Saturday, August 2, for the Saudi Premier League (SPL) 2024-25 season, after spending vacations with the family.

The Saudi club posted a video on social media to welcome their captain saying, “Welcoming back our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, with open arms!”

Five-time Ballon d'Or awards also shared a glimpse of his meeting Al Nassr teammates on his Instagram with a caption, “Good to be back.”


The 39-year-old who recently played UEFA European Championship has been spending quality time with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after a heartbreaking performance in the tournament.

Fans also welcomed Ronaldo to the club saying, “The king is back.”

A user wrote, “Good to see again in our country,” while the other commented, “Another 50 goals season incoming.”

The third one gushed, “Goat arrived. Wishing success in the new season my legend.”

To note, Ronaldo has scored 64 goals in the 69 matches for his first Saudi club Al Nassr since his joining in 2023.

