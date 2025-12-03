NBA in chaos as LA Clippers send Chris Paul home in late-night move

The Los Angeles Clippers have shocked the NBA world with their decision to send Chris Paul home during a road trip late Tuesday night.
Paul, the future Hall of Fame point guard, announced on his Instagram Story on early Wednesday morning, December 3, that he was being sent home ahead of the Clippers' game Wednesday night in Atlanta.
The 40-year-old penned a seven-word note, "Just found out I'm being sent home."
Following which, the Clippers announced their decision with a statement, "We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be with the team."
Clippers president Lawrence Frank said, "We will work with him on the next step of his career."
The statement added, "Chris is a legendary Clipper who had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we’ve struggled. We’re grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."
Paul, who has earned more than $400 million on the court during his career, signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract for his 21st and final NBA season.
With his name in the squad, the Clippers were hoping that he would bring a veteran presence to a team that could challenge for the franchise's first championship, but he averaged just 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.
The LA Clippers (5-16) own one of the NBA's worst records and play in the brutal Western Conference.
They have few assets in order to better their situation. The Oklahoma City Thunder own the Clippers' first-round pick in 2026.