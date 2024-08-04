Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are spending a quality summer vacation with their family in the Caribbean.
On Saturday, the HGTV stars shared a joint Instagram post highlighting scenes from their beach vacation.
One picture showed Heather posing amidst the lush greenery at their Caribbean resort sporting a red bikini, sun visor and black sunglesses.
While the next shot happened to be a photo of what looked to be a brightly coloured mimosa having fun in the shallow waters of the Caribbean sea.
An adorable video also showed the parents dancing heartily with their little toddler to some captivating music and tunes at a restaurant.
"Caribbean state of mind: activated," the couple captioned the post, in turn tagging the resort, the the luxurious Aurora Anguilla, located in Rendezvous Bay.
To note, the lovebirds had previously announced that they were embarking on a family vacation earlier this week, with the former sharing a post on her Instagram stories.
In October 23, 2021 Heather and Tarek El Moussa tied the knot before 150 guests.