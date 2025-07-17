5 times celebrity exes worked together after a breakup

Hollywood has sparked many romances between our favorite celebrities but not only this, it also made some of them work together even after their breakups.

While some of estranged couples were tied together by contracts, sequels, or long-running shows, other were bound by work ethics and professionalism.

Here are five celebrity exes who set aside their personal life from profession and worked together even after their heartbreaking breakups.

1- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After months of whirlwind rumors and crushing marital woes, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary in August, citing "irreconcilable differences" and the pair finally finalized their divorce in January.

Despite the high-profile split, the estranged couple continued the promotion of Affleck produced film, Unstoppable, in which Lopez played a supporting role.

Later, Affleck even praised Jennifer for her amazing acting skills in the wrestling biopic during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Jennifer is spectacular," he said in November.

2-Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff had a long romantic relationship from 2019 to 2022. 

In 2021, Braff casted Pugh in his drama film, A Good Person, while the couple were still dating.

However, the couple soon parted their ways with Pugh confirming their split in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Despite the breakup, the exes went on a promo tour of the A Good Person, during which Braff heaped praises on Pugh in multiple interviews.

"I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging, and she's incredible,’” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

3-Sabrina Carpenter and Griffin Gluck

Sabrina Carpenter and Griffin Gluck, who first met on the set Tall Girl, started dating in 2019.

While the couple never publicly addressed the relationship, they spotted many times together, with Carpenter accompanying Gluck to the premiere of his Netflix series, Locke & Key and film, Big Time Adolescence.

However after a brief fling the couple parted their ways in 2020, the same time rumors about Carpenter’s relationship with Joshua Bassett began surfacing.

Later, the exes returned for the sequel of Netflix's comedy film, Tall Girl, in 2022.

4- Blake Lively & Penn Badgley

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, who famously played Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey on the hit show Gossip Girl, also dated each other in real life from 2007 to 2010.

Despite calling it quit, Lively and Badgley continued to play their respective role until the series ended two years later in 2012.

"We were constantly professional, to be honest, and we should both pat ourselves on the back because anything is complicated in that way and we handled it," Badgley later admitted.

5-Jacob Elordi and Joey King

Jacob Elordi and Joey King, who have dated in real life as well as in reel life, also worked with eacother after breaking up in 2018.

The exes stepped back in the roles of Noah Flynn and Elle Evans for 2018's The Kissing Booth 2 and 2021's The Kissing Booth 3.

"No one's thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn't. I'm sure people will analyze every movement and every detail," she told Cosmo in 2020.

