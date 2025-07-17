Khloé Kardashian invites Rob Kardashian on her podcast for first time


Khloé Kardashian has invited his brother Rob Kardashian on her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, for the first time.

The 38-year-old sock designer got candid about his life after ending Blac Chyna relationship in 2017.

He said, "I just talk to people. I'm good at talking to people. But also there [are] moments where I'm like, okay, I can't talk to anybody, it's too much energy. It's just too much. I'm talking to too many people. I don't wanna be like that.”

While admitting he is not dating anyone right now, Rob added, "I've been single – she's eight years old – I've been single for eight years, since she [was] born. I have a daughter. I'm trying to be a good example. I don't bring girls to the house. I don't have girls meet my daughter."

Kris Jenner’s son confessed to being “probably too strict” with his dating rules as he’s not serious about relationships.

Rob also explained that he always thought he'd have like five children but now he couldn't even “imagine” handling five kids.

The reclusive star noted that raising his daughter had given him a “lot of responsibility” because he was taking care of another human.

