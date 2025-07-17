Blake Lively addresses postponed deposition in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has addressed the postponed deposition after facing setback in Justin Baldoni lawsuit.
Back in December 2024, Blake Lively filed a civil rights complaint against Jed Wallace, claiming that he was hired by Justin Baldoni’s PR team in an alleged smear campaign against the actress.
As per the latest court hearing, the Gossip Girl alum will have to wait another two weeks to give her sworn statement against Jed.
The documents, which are obtained by Us Weekly, showed that Blake’s deposition has been postponed until July 31.
Her spokesperson told the media outlet, "Ms Lively respects the Court's decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr Wallace's role in the smear campaign, and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”
The statement continued, "We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."
Blake and Justin’s court trial is set to take place in March 2026, during which both the stars will appearance in court to testify.