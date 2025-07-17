Blake Lively addresses postponed deposition in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively addresses postponed deposition in Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively addresses postponed deposition in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has addressed the postponed deposition after facing setback in Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

Back in December 2024, Blake Lively filed a civil rights complaint against Jed Wallace, claiming that he was hired by Justin Baldoni’s PR team in an alleged smear campaign against the actress.

As per the latest court hearing, the Gossip Girl alum will have to wait another two weeks to give her sworn statement against Jed.

The documents, which are obtained by Us Weekly, showed that Blake’s deposition has been postponed until July 31.

Her spokesperson told the media outlet, "Ms Lively respects the Court's decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr Wallace's role in the smear campaign, and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”

The statement continued, "We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."

Blake and Justin’s court trial is set to take place in March 2026, during which both the stars will appearance in court to testify.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Katy Perry gets real with fans over emotional song request amid her breakup
Katy Perry gets real with fans over emotional song request amid her breakup
Katy Perry is currently on the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which she kicked off in Houston in May

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran’s open letter sparks ‘debate in parliament'
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran’s open letter sparks ‘debate in parliament'
Ed Sheeran’s open letter to the UK government was co-signed by Elton John, Coldplay, Harry Styles and more

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on tour plans after album release
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on tour plans after album release
Miley Cyrus reveals she has 'no desire' to tour because it is 'really hard to maintain sobriety' on the road

Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion steps out with beau Klay Thompson to attend her Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

'Freakier Friday' Australian premiere red carpet to feature star-studded cast
'Freakier Friday' Australian premiere red carpet to feature star-studded cast
Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday' sequel 'Freakier Friday' to hit theatres after 22 years

Real reason Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna's friendship turned sour
Real reason Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna's friendship turned sour
A Gwyneth Paltrow's biography by Amy Odell sheds light on the moment things went down for the A-listers

Blake Lively faces setback as Judge dismisses key claim in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively faces setback as Judge dismisses key claim in Justin Baldoni case
The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case has receive a key update just a day before the 'Green Lantern' actress deposition

Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things 5' teaser drops
Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things 5' teaser drops
Netflix 'Stranger Things' has dropped the trailer for season five as Millie Bobby Brown shares new ventures