Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
The Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris are at odds over their first presidential debate.

According to BBC, the vice president Harris’ campaign is insisting for the debate to take place as scheduled previously between Trump and President Joe Biden on September 10 on ABC News.

Meanwhile, Trump said that the ABC News debate has been ‘terminated’ after Biden withdrew from the race on July 21 due to raising pressure from the party after a disappointing performance in the first debate of his re-election bid. However, he instead wants to have a debate with Harris on September 4 on Fox News.

Different TV networks in the country were negotiating with both campaigns for the arrangement of the presidential debate.

Republican nominee on Friday, August 2, announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he has accepted Fox News’ proposal for the debate on September 4 in Pennsylvania, and the moderators of the debate would be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

He wrote, “If for any reason Kamala is unwilling or unable to debate on that date, I have agreed with Fox to do a major town hall on the same September 4th evening.”

On the other hand, Michael Tyler, Harris Campaign communications director, said, “He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10.”

The vice president also asserted that it is interesting how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space.’

Harris also asserted that she will be at ABC News on September 10th, as Trump agreed to.

Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead
Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee