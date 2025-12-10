Lily Collins got emotional as she met Victoria Beckham for the first time, revealing she had long admired the star’s iconic Posh haircut and even copied the look herself.
The Emily in Paris star, 36, teared up on Tonight Show when Spice Girls icon Victoria Beckham, 51, surprised her, Collins admitted she had copied Beckham’s iconic bob haircut.
Fallon kicked off the segment by asking Collins whether she remained in her Posh phase, to which she said, “I hope I never leave my Posh era.”
He pulled up a comparison shot of Collins and Beckham in similar stances, prompting her to tease that Posh “will always do it better.”’
Fallon surprised Collins by bringing out Beckham, after the actress admitted she had never met her.
The fashion designer then praised Collins on her hairstyle, saying “hers was a lot shinier.”
“No, no, no,” Collins replied, adding, “Well, thank you, but no, I could never out-shine, no.”
Fallon asked Beckham to explain the story behind her famous nickname, Posh.
“I've always wanted to know that too,” Collins quipped.
“Well I was given that nickname because I used to like nice clothes and nice restaurants,” Beckham replied.
She added “In actual fact, it really helped me out because in the Spice Girls, the other girls didn't like designer clothes. So when we would do videos or go on stage, they were happy to just wear all the free stuff and I got all the budget.”
“I like how you think,” Collins said, clearly impressed.
The two then watched a clip from the new season of Emily In Paris, which is set to release on December 18.