  • By Bushra Saleem
Anthony Joshua shuts down critics ahead of Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua to face Jake Paul next week amid ability gap concerns and criticism

Anthony Joshua has broken his silence on claims his fight with Jake Paul is “fixed.”

According to The Sun, the former two-time unified heavyweight champion will face social media sensation in a Miami on Friday, December 19.

Boxing fans are skeptical about the Paul vs Joshua fight, thinking it's a mismatch. But the 36-year-old declared that he will give it his all and go all out against the YouTuber turned boxer.

Joshua, who was twice outpointed by Usyk in 2021 and 2022, also shrugged off criticism of the contest.

He said, “I don’t address people that are against me. People say, ‘what do you feel about negative comments?’ Why am I worried about negative comments? I just focus on the people who believe in me and support me. I have nothing to say to those people.

“You’ve got to give credit to Jake and his team, they reached out to me and it was a great opportunity for me to fight. I wanted to take 12 months out of the game, I did that and then it was time to get back to work,” the boxer added.

Furthermore, Joshua will be trained by coaches from former undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk's camp after deciding to leave trainer Ben Davison.

