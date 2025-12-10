Royal
  By Javeria Ahmed
Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal

King Frederik and Queen Mary are spending Christmas 2025 at Frederik VIII's Palace

The Danish Royal Family sparked festive cheer after revealing that the Crown Prince and his siblings spent the weekend crafting a whimsical Christmas cake house inside Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.

On Tuesday, the Danish Palace shared a festive glimpse on Instagram as Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine took on the challenge of building a Christmas cake house.

Sharing the exciting glimpse of the festival, the palace captioned the post, “Over the weekend, Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine took up the challenge of building a Christmas cake house in Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg.”

Fans of the royal family quickly took to the comments to share their excitement about the Christmas celebration.

One fan wrote, “Oh i love this they seem like a really bonded family. What a great video!”

Another commented, “Love our beautiful wonderful Royal family, there’s always room for humour and seriousness, merry Christmas.”

The third noted, “Nice to see that siblings are the same at highs and lows. Merry Christmas to the royal family and our old queen Margrethe.”

To note, King Frederik and Queen Mary are spending Christmas 2025 at Frederik VIII's Palace, within the Amalienborg Palace complex in Copenhagen, marking a break from the usual tradition of celebrating at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus. 

