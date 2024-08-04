Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead

In Bangladesh, violent clashes between protesters and police have left at least 55 people dead and hundreds injured.
The unrest, which began last month, intensified on Sunday as demonstrators called for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In response, the government imposed an indefinite nationwide curfew and announced a three-day general holiday starting Monday.
The government also shut down internet services in an attempt to control the unrest, which poses the biggest challenge to Hasina's leadership since January.
The clashes have escalated into widespread violence across the country. In the capital city of Dhaka, at least five people were killed and dozens injured as protests turned violent.
Reports from the central district of Munsiganj indicate that two construction workers were killed and 30 others injured in a confrontation involving protesters, police, and ruling party activists. In Pabna, northeastern Bangladesh, three people died and 50 were injured in similar clashes.
Meanwhile, the government has accused the protesters of being "terrorists" and has urged citizens to suppress them with force. Police stations and ruling party offices have been targeted, leading to significant damage and casualties.
To note, the recent wave of violence follows a period of student protests over job quotas, which had previously resulted in over 150 deaths.