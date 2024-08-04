World

Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead

The government also shut down internet services in an attempt to control the unrest

  • August 04, 2024
In Bangladesh, violent clashes between protesters and police have left at least 55 people dead and hundreds injured.

The unrest, which began last month, intensified on Sunday as demonstrators called for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In response, the government imposed an indefinite nationwide curfew and announced a three-day general holiday starting Monday.

The government also shut down internet services in an attempt to control the unrest, which poses the biggest challenge to Hasina's leadership since January.

The clashes have escalated into widespread violence across the country. In the capital city of Dhaka, at least five people were killed and dozens injured as protests turned violent.

Reports from the central district of Munsiganj indicate that two construction workers were killed and 30 others injured in a confrontation involving protesters, police, and ruling party activists. In Pabna, northeastern Bangladesh, three people died and 50 were injured in similar clashes.

Meanwhile, the government has accused the protesters of being "terrorists" and has urged citizens to suppress them with force. Police stations and ruling party offices have been targeted, leading to significant damage and casualties.

To note, the recent wave of violence follows a period of student protests over job quotas, which had previously resulted in over 150 deaths.

Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate
Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee