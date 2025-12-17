Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash  

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West's life partner, Bianca Censori, has opened up about the immense backlash after a series of controversies.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the Australian architect shared rare insight into how she handles "backlash" and feeling "trapped."

"A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent, people project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves," Censori added.

The 30-year-old fashion designer noted, "This is not a confession of feeling trapped. This is an act of repossession. She is reclaiming the unauthorized clones. She’s not trapped in her image. She’s multiplying it until the original becomes myth."

According to Page Six, the Australian beauty has been under the spotlight since she began dating West in 2022.

For the unknown, Censori and the Yeezy founder secretly got married on December 20, 2022, just a month after the American rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The two recently made it to the headlines due to their controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

At the red carpet, Bianca Censori wore a completely sheer dress, after which the couple faced backlash. 

