YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony 

Viewers from all across the globe will be able to stream the entire Oscar ceremony live on YouTube with this partnership

In a strategic partnership, the Academy announced that the Oscars will move to YouTube starting with the 101st ceremony in 2029.

On Wednesday, the company’s CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor announced that the collaboration will run through 2033, marking a major shift for Hollywood’s leading awards show.

To announce the collaboration, the Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor released a joint statement, which read, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming.”

“The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community," the statement added.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan highlighted the platform’s global influence, stating the move will inspire a new generation of film lovers while maintaining the ceremony’s storied tradition.

Viewers from all across the globe will be able to stream the entire Oscar ceremony live on YouTube, starting from red carpet coverage to behind-the-scenes content.

The deal reflects the Alphabet-owned YouTube’s increasing dominance in the streaming landscape.

Oscar ratings have seen a sharp decline since their 1998 peak, when Titanic drew 55 million viewers. Recent telecasts also contributed in driving engagement with around 20 million viewers.

