Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show  

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kapil Sharma has shared a new promo of his superhit comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix.

In the viral teaser, the popular comedian unveiled his first celebrity guest, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in which he hilariously mocked the Baywatch actress.

Kapil pulled the biggest humorous dig at Priyanka, saying, "The fun will be four times bigger, the mischief four times wilder, and the madness four times crazier."

He then adds with flair, "Our guest today is known across all four corners of the globe!"

As Kapil welcomes Priyanka onto the lavishly decorated stage amid thunderous applause, the banter begins almost immediately.

Noticing his transformed physique, a surprised Priyanka asks, "How did you get so slim?"

A proud Kapil replies in English, "Actually, I was acting with four heroines," leaving Priyanka even more amused. "Look at him, jabbering away in English" she quips.

According to The Indian Express, the promo also features Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek in their Baahubali avatars.

The first season of the show premiered on April 23, 2016. 

