Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he dumped a dead bear in Central Park: Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a shocking claim about an incident that occurred back in 2014 in new video with Roseanne Barr.
In an Instagram video shared by Barr on Sunday, Kennedy could be seen sharing an interesting story about dumping a bear in the Central Park.
Before telling his version of the story, Kennedy revealed the reason of telling this tale is that the New Yorker’s fact checkers, who are doing a story on the incident have reached out to him.
The video was kicked off with Kennedy sharing that at the time he was taking a group of people falconing up in Goshen, New York, up in the Hudson Valley a young bear was hit by a van, which a woman was driving.
“So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van, because I was going to skin the bear,” he said, adding, “And it was very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator. And you can do that in New York state — you can get a bear tag for a roadkill bear.”
He continued, “And so then we went hawking and I had the bear in my car. And then we had a really good day, and we went late. We were catching a lot of game, and the people really loved it, so we stayed late. And instead of going back to my home in Westchester, I had to go right to the city, because there was a dinner at Peter Luger’s Steak House."
"And at the end of the dinner, it went late, and I realized I couldn’t go home — I had to go to the airport. And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car, because, well, that would have been bad," he noted.
“So then I thought, you know, at that time — this was the little bit of the redneck in me — There’d been a series of bicycle accidents in New York, they had just put in the bike lanes,” Kennedy said.
He went on to share, “And some people, a couple of people had gotten killed, and it was every day, and people had been badly injured. Every day, it was in the press. And so I thought — I wasn’t drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea.”
He continued, “I had an old bike in my car that somebody had asked me to get rid of, and I said, ‘Let’s go put the bear in the Central Park, and we’ll make it look like he got hit by a bike’ — it would be fun, funny for people. So everybody thought, ‘That’s a great idea,’ so we went and did that. And we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something.”
However, Kennedy further recalled that next day, the news was “on every television station” and on the “front page of every paper.”
“And I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape and there were 20 cop cars, there were helicopters flying over it and I was like, ‘Oh my God. What did I do?’ And then there were some people on TV in tie-back suits with gloves on, lifting up the bike, and they were saying they were going to take this up to Albany to get it fingerprinted,” he jokingly added.