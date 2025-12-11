Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Ryan Reynolds has shared a special message just a day after wife Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit trial postponed for two months.

On Thursday, December 11, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor turned to his Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt tribute for Sophia Travaglia with a adorable video.

"I only just realized I've been photobombing @sophiatravaglia for nearly a decade. But in the foreground. I'll endeavor to work on this," Ryan wrote alongside the video featuring photos of him with Sophia.

He continued, "She's a whip-smart, talented-as-hell producer, genuinely wonderful human being and a living, breathing Swiss Army knife."

"She can do anything. And she was born on this day but it's Sophia who's given me and my whole family the present then now and for as long as she's willing," he added.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman that sexual harassment lawsuit trial involving the It Ends with Us stars has been postponed by two months.

The proceedings are now set to begin on May 18, 2026, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit, filed by The Gossip Girl alum in May of 2024 against Baldoni was originally scheduled for a trial on March 9.

