Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was asked to name top 5 favorite songs from her own catalogue on Stephen Colbert show

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Even Taylor Swift struggles when it comes to narrowing down the top 5 favorite songs from her smash hit discography.

During her anticipated appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, the Eras Tour hitmaker was asked about her top 5 songs from her own catalogues.

Speaking to Swift, Colbert shared that he has previously asked legendary singers Dolly Parton, Elton John, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, and many others to name their top songs from their career, which is now also set to include the Wood crooner.

“Oh wow. Oh my God,” reacted the Grammy winner as she began thinking which songs to name her top 5. 

However, within seconds she realized that this task is way more challenging than she had imagined, prompting her to say, “This is so much pressure. You’re already writing five.”

Admitting that her relationship with music “is constantly changing” which makes it difficult to choose favorite songs, the Opalite singer said she needed “a little time to get back to” the host.

After struggling for a few moments, the 35-year-old singer finally revealed her most favorite song from her own discography, saying, “It's a little too soon, but I will say. I think number one is ‘All Too Well,’ the ten-minute version.”

“I’m really obsessed with The Life of a Showgirl right now, the whole album,” she then noted.

The Lover hitmaker also selected Mirrorball from her 2020 album, Folklore.

However, the VMA winner still struggled when it came to completing the list, laughing that she “can’t really do any of the others” yet, but given some time “we could do an update at some point.”

“You’ve got all the time you need between now and May,” replied Stephen Colbert.

Taylor Swift’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was to promote her upcoming docuseries The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, and concert film The Eras Tour: The Final Show.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post
Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence

Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence
D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation

D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film
‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Latest News

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit

King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit
Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note

Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post