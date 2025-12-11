Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Even Taylor Swift struggles when it comes to narrowing down the top 5 favorite songs from her smash hit discography.
During her anticipated appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, the Eras Tour hitmaker was asked about her top 5 songs from her own catalogues.
Speaking to Swift, Colbert shared that he has previously asked legendary singers Dolly Parton, Elton John, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, and many others to name their top songs from their career, which is now also set to include the Wood crooner.
“Oh wow. Oh my God,” reacted the Grammy winner as she began thinking which songs to name her top 5.
However, within seconds she realized that this task is way more challenging than she had imagined, prompting her to say, “This is so much pressure. You’re already writing five.”
Admitting that her relationship with music “is constantly changing” which makes it difficult to choose favorite songs, the Opalite singer said she needed “a little time to get back to” the host.
After struggling for a few moments, the 35-year-old singer finally revealed her most favorite song from her own discography, saying, “It's a little too soon, but I will say. I think number one is ‘All Too Well,’ the ten-minute version.”
“I’m really obsessed with The Life of a Showgirl right now, the whole album,” she then noted.
The Lover hitmaker also selected Mirrorball from her 2020 album, Folklore.
However, the VMA winner still struggled when it came to completing the list, laughing that she “can’t really do any of the others” yet, but given some time “we could do an update at some point.”
“You’ve got all the time you need between now and May,” replied Stephen Colbert.
Taylor Swift’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was to promote her upcoming docuseries The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, and concert film The Eras Tour: The Final Show.