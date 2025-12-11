A probe into Celeste Rivas’ death has intensified as an “uncooperative” witness faces arrest, while singer D4vd remains a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the female witness before the grand jury risks arrest and mandatory testimony after not showing up to court.
Deputy D.A. Beth Silverman, who is presenting the case in Los Angeles, reportedly told attorney Evan Jenness that she considered requesting a “body attachment” from the judge.
According to usmarshals.gov, the court order alluded to “a process issued by the court directing the US Marshal to bring a person who has been found in civil contempt before the court.”
Notably, Jenness serves as the attorney for Robert Morgenroth, manager of 20-year-old D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke).
The information about the female witness is still under wraps, but she has the same lawyer, who also represents Morgenroth in a court.
Previously, Morgenroth spent about three days testifying in front of the grand jury.
On Monday, Morgenroth was questioned by Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman about why he didn’t call police regarding the 15-year-old victim, though details of the initial incident remain unclear, TMZ reported.
He later told his lawyer that Silverman had been “very pushy” and that he didn’t believe it was his responsibility to contact authorities.
The district attorney and Los Angeles Police Department have named D4vd as a suspect in Rivas' murder.
On September 8, 15-year-old Celeste’s remains were discovered inside a Tesla tied to rapper D4vd in Hollywood, California.