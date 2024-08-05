World

Jay Slater’s real cause of death REVEALED after post-mortem

Jay Slater was died on June 17, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Jay Slater’s cause of death has been disclosed in a post-mortem done before his body was returned to UK last week.

As reported by Daily Mail, the autopsy report confirmed that the 19-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire was died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

Mr. Slater went missing after attending the NRG music festival with two friends. His was in Rural de Teno Park, located in the northern part of the Canary Island, nearly on an 11-hour walk from where he was staying.

According to Daily Mail, Slater has travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out. However, the two men who were reported to have rented the property were later deemed unrelated to the case.

Meanwhile the Spanish Civil Guard suggested that Mr. Slater might have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where his body was eventually found.

Initial post-mortem results indicated that his death was likely caused by a fall from a significant height, shown by the broken bones he sustained.

An official statement issued by Jay Slater’s relatives issued through LBT Global it is confirmed that “a celebration of life service” will take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel prior to interment.

“If anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome,” the statement added.

In addition this, Slayter’s well-wishers are encouraged to wear something blue in his memory to his funeral on August 10, 2024.

