Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis broke the world record for the ninth time to win a gold medal for Sweden on Monday, August 5.
According to Associated Press, the American-born pole vaulter cleared 6.25 meters (20 feet, 6 inches) at the Stade de France in the Paris Olympics, breaking his own record of 6.24 meters he made in the Xiamen Diamond League in China in April.
Duplantis, after winning his second Olympic gold, expressed, “It's hard to understand, honestly. If I don't beat this moment in my career, then I'm pretty OK with that. I don't think you can get much better than what just happened."
Moreover, Sam Kendricks of the U.S. won silver with a vault of 5.95 meters, and Emmanouil Karalis from Greece bagged bronze with a vault of 5.90 meters.
Kendricks, who finished second, said, “Mondo is an extraordinary jumper because of four factors. One, he’s got a great coach for a long time. He’s had a lot of time to do it. He’s got great equipment and an understanding of the event. He’s a fan of sports, and he’s got God’s hand on his back.”