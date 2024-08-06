Sports

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold

Swedish-American track and field athlete breaks the world record for the ninth time

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Swedish-American track and field athlete breaks the world record for the ninth time
Swedish-American track and field athlete breaks the world record for the ninth time

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis broke the world record for the ninth time to win a gold medal for Sweden on Monday, August 5.

According to Associated Press, the American-born pole vaulter cleared 6.25 meters (20 feet, 6 inches) at the Stade de France in the Paris Olympics, breaking his own record of 6.24 meters he made in the Xiamen Diamond League in China in April.

Duplantis, after winning his second Olympic gold, expressed, “It's hard to understand, honestly. If I don't beat this moment in my career, then I'm pretty OK with that. I don't think you can get much better than what just happened."

Moreover, Sam Kendricks of the U.S. won silver with a vault of 5.95 meters, and Emmanouil Karalis from Greece bagged bronze with a vault of 5.90 meters.

Kendricks, who finished second, said, “Mondo is an extraordinary jumper because of four factors. One, he’s got a great coach for a long time. He’s had a lot of time to do it. He’s got great equipment and an understanding of the event. He’s a fan of sports, and he’s got God’s hand on his back.”

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sports News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics