Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

The Premier League leaders Arsenal have suffered another injury setback as their major player William Saliba was unavailable for their important match against Chelsea.
With another defender, Gabriel, already sidelined, Saliba’s injury is a major concern for Arsenal fans.
He appeared to be completely fine and fit to play since he finished the previous match without any injury concerns and was also seen arriving at the stadium with the squad.
Regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, he is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure.
Even though nobody knew earlier and the club kept it quiet, Saliba did not appear in the match squad and the club later confirmed that he picked up minor injury during training.
While explaining Saliba’s absence, Mikel Arteta said, “Yesterday in training he was uncomfortable, so we need to explore a little bit more what happened. I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game.”
Gabriel and Saliba are seen as possibly the best defensive duo for the club and injuries to both could have a major impact on Arsenal's overall performance and stability.
Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Arsenal and the France national team.