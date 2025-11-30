Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup after winning the Eastern Conference title.
According to The Guardian, Messi created new history on Saturday as they won their first-ever Eastern Conference title by beating New York City 5-1 and qualified for the MLS Cup Final for the first time.
Tadeo Allande scored three goals, Alba and Busquets, a pair of longtime Messi teammates who will retire when this season ends, had the assists on his first two.
Mateo Silvetti scored in the 67th minute for Inter Miami, with Messi setting up that goal, his 405th assist of his career for club and country, which is generally believed to be the most in soccer history.
Telasco Segovia scored off a heel pass from Alba in the 83rd minute to turn it into a runaway, and Allande finishing off the hat-trick in the 89th minute was the final play.
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said, “We have reached the final with a brotherhood of moving forward. The power of one group can overcome many things.”
Inter Miami, the No 3 seed in the East, will play host to Vancouver Whitecaps for the league title on 6 December at 2:30pm ET.
The Whitecaps defeated San Diego FC 3-1 in the Western Conference final later on Saturday night.