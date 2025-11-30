Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Lionel Messi’s historic assist leads Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final against Vancouver

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title
Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup after winning the Eastern Conference title.

According to The Guardian, Messi created new history on Saturday as they won their first-ever Eastern Conference title by beating New York City 5-1 and qualified for the MLS Cup Final for the first time.

Tadeo Allande scored three goals, Alba and Busquets, a pair of longtime Messi teammates who will retire when this season ends, had the assists on his first two.

Mateo Silvetti scored in the 67th minute for Inter Miami, with Messi setting up that goal, his 405th assist of his career for club and country, which is generally believed to be the most in soccer history.

Telasco Segovia scored off a heel pass from Alba in the 83rd minute to turn it into a runaway, and Allande finishing off the hat-trick in the 89th minute was the final play.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said, “We have reached the final with a brotherhood of moving forward. The power of one group can overcome many things.”

Inter Miami, the No 3 seed in the East, will play host to Vancouver Whitecaps for the league title on 6 December at 2:30pm ET.

The Whitecaps defeated San Diego FC 3-1 in the Western Conference final later on Saturday night.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games
Dan Houser recalled a time when people considered video game development as far from a “grown-up” career

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break
Alcaraz won eight tittles, including the French Open and US Open during this year

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air
BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kenny Macintyre surprised listeners as he spoke candidly about a personal health matter

Lionel Messi’s uncertain future sparks fresh speculation

Lionel Messi’s uncertain future sparks fresh speculation
Messi’s next move remains uncertain, fuelling excitement and speculation across the football world

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad stop during ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad stop during ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’
Messi set to visit four Indian cities during much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ in December

Iga Światek vows to avoid Federer's mistake, sets sights on Wimbledon glory

Iga Światek vows to avoid Federer's mistake, sets sights on Wimbledon glory
Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova to claim Wimbledon after one of most dominant wins in a Grand Slam final

Athletes who announced retirement in 2025: Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Marcelo and others

Athletes who announced retirement in 2025: Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Marcelo and others
Let's take a look at some of the most notable retirements in the sports world in 2025

Alcaraz and Sinner face massive fines as ATP penalty costs millions

Alcaraz and Sinner face massive fines as ATP penalty costs millions
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Davis Cup after ATP World Tour Finals

FIFA 2026 World Cup-qualified Iran to skip upcoming draw over US visa row

FIFA 2026 World Cup-qualified Iran to skip upcoming draw over US visa row
Iran boycotts 2026 World Cup draw in Kennedy Center amid diplomatic tensions

Antoine Dupont set for return after eight months out with knee injury

Antoine Dupont set for return after eight months out with knee injury
Antoine Dupont has won five Top 14 championships and two Investec Champions Cups

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is all set to take on YouTube star Jake Paul

Simone Biles gives fans sneak peek of her glamorous Thanksgiving celebrations

Simone Biles gives fans sneak peek of her glamorous Thanksgiving celebrations
The Olympic champion Simone Biles celebrated Thanksgiving in a unique way