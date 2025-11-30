David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrated Inter Miami historic milestone under Lionel Messi leadership with a heartfelt post.
Inter Miami co-owner penned an emotional note after the club topped New York City FC 5-1 on Saturday night, November 29, for the Eastern Conference title and a berth in the MLS Cup final.
Taking to Instagarm, Beckham wrote, “MLS Eastern Conference Champions. I am so proud of this group… more history made and one step closer to our dream. Thank you to our incredible fans for your support… you have been our 12th man all season. See you next week in Miami for the MLS Cup Final.”
A Tadeo Allende hat-trick and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia sent a revitalised Miami roaring into Major League Soccer's championship game next Saturday at their home field in Fort Lauderdale.
While Messi did not get on the scoresheet, the 38-year-old provided a crucial, classy assist for Miami's third goal scored by Silvetti.
Miami will host the Vancouver Whitecaps in next Saturday's MLS showdown.
It is worth noting that it will be the first MLS final appearance for Inter Miami, who had never made it past the opening postseason round in any of its first five seasons.
Messi’s club went 0-2 against Vancouver this season, losing both legs of a semi-final meeting in the Concacaf Champions Cup by a 5-1 aggregate score.